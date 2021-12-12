Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,160.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00010045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $23,160.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.35 or 0.08193409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00079230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.63 or 1.00234070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00056787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

