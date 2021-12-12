SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Cap of $152,558.59

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $152,558.59 and $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,570.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.96 or 0.08117696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00316790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.49 or 0.00908801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00075607 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.00400328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00267937 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

