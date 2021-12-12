Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FOUR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. 988,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.48. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.