Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Raised by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 10.5% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $31,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,639.41.

SHOP opened at $1,461.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,492.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,466.22. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

