Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,426,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,251.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.71 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average of $118.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

