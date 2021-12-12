Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,159 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Realty Income by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,774,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,287,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 122,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

