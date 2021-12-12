Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $549,000 in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth $118,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.51 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

