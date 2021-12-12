Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $148.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average of $144.79. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $120.57 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.