Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

