Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $183.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average of $145.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

