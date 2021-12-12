Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

TSLA opened at $1,017.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,013.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 329.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,108,921 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

