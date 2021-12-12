Signature Wealth Management Group Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $398.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

