Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Flowers Foods comprises 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLO. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

