Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $125.00 at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIMO. Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.67.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,242 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

