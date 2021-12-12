Simmons Bank Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $276.34 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $253.64 and a one year high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.