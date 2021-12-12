Simmons Bank Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,509 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of NKE opened at $169.06 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $267.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

