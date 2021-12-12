Simmons Bank Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 326.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after buying an additional 6,466,365 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,003,399,000 after buying an additional 3,628,675 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,062,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $301.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $754.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.