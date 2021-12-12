Simmons Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $218.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.09 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

