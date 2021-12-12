SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 240.01%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

