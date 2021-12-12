SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Raised to $75.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its price target increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.