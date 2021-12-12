Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Holdings Lowered by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Skyline Champion by 27.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $82.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.