Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Now Covered by TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

