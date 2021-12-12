Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.320-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $544 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.04 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $70.99 on Friday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.81.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,171 shares of company stock worth $5,613,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

