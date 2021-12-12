Smoothy Price Down 3.9% This Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $505,226.31 and $311,710.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.17 or 0.08046830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00079525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,631.76 or 0.99666044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00056681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002753 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

