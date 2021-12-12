Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $1,969,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 552.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,057,000 after buying an additional 473,276 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $19,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 805,567 shares of company stock worth $275,654,001 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Snowflake stock opened at $371.24 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

