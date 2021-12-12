SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00018776 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001327 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 137.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

