Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDXAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.