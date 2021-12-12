Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.