Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Buys Shares of 83,323 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 83,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up 0.6% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 272,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $51.00 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47.

