Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSBK. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $10,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $7,014,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $4,519,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $3,588,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $3,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

