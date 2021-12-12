Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUV. Argus lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 140.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,025 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

