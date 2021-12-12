Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00. Southwest Airlines traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 201766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

