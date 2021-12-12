S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 439.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $473.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.01. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.