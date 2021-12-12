S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after acquiring an additional 453,296 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $181,029,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,830,000 after acquiring an additional 404,359 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $473.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.01. The firm has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

