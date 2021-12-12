SparkPoint Fuel Price Tops $0.0313 on Top Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $889,021.03 and approximately $7,496.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.05 or 0.08101587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00079303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,683.83 or 1.00127518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00056662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002698 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

