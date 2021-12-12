Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Market Cap Hits $439,329.35

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $439,329.35 and $52.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

