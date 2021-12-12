Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $25,942.16 and $388.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00320010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

