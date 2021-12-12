Spire Wealth Management Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,226 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.18. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

