Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 130,513.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 100,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 62.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,997 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.