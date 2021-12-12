Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 82,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 62,871 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 126,053 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 68,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

