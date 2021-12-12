Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

CXM opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

