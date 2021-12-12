Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $129-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.24 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $15.03 on Friday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.