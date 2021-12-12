Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.07% from the company’s previous close.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

CXM stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,820,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,649,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

