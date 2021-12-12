SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,940 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,105 shares of company stock worth $2,193,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

