Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,233 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $23,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

Shares of Square stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.75 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.09. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 169.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

