SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.64) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSPG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.97) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 354.13 ($4.70).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 234.30 ($3.11) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.78) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.30).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

