Stakinglab Price Reaches $0.0010 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $403.17 and $4.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00041854 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000717 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

