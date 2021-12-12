Starlink (STARL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.76 Million

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. Starlink has a market cap of $423.64 million and approximately $18.76 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starlink has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Starlink coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00057445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.60 or 0.08103546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00079681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,329.60 or 0.99696939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

