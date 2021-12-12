State Street Corp Acquires New Shares in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 142,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLRX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

