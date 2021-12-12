State Street Corp Buys New Position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.11% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in IRIDEX by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

IRIDEX stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.18. IRIDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT.

